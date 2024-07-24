StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. The company has a market cap of $23.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.90.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

