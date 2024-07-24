Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to “Buy”

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $115.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.9 %

IFF stock opened at $99.07 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $99.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.