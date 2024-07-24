Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $250.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DHR. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.38.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $265.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.84 and a 200-day moving average of $248.55. Danaher has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $272.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total value of $5,618,569.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,644,589.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $24,779,724. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

