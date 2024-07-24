Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SF

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of SF stock opened at $82.40 on Monday. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $86.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $77.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,794,000 after buying an additional 391,384 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,932,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,199,000 after buying an additional 191,896 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Stifel Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,799,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,649,000 after buying an additional 56,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,143,000 after buying an additional 151,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $84,369,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.