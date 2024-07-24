Stifel Canada Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.5 %

OR opened at $17.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.047 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -90.48%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

