Stephens Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $122.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target cut by Stephens from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.08.

NYSE:CNI traded down $4.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,458. The firm has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average of $125.70. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,248 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

