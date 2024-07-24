SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Trading Up 3.1%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 34,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 25,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

SRG Mining Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$58.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 25.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54.

About SRG Mining

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Lola graphite project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

