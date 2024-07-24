S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 160.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded up $8.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $495.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,680. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $498.15. The company has a market capitalization of $155.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $447.93 and its 200 day moving average is $435.89.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.55.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

