Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Posts Earnings Results

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $42.38 million during the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 20.68%.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance

SSBK stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04. Southern States Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.