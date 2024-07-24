Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Posts Earnings Results

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $42.38 million during the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 20.68%.
Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance
SSBK stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04. Southern States Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $32.59.
Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southern States Bancshares
Southern States Bancshares Company Profile
Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Southern States Bancshares
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- This Parcel Delivery Stock’s Dip Signals a Buy, But Be Patient
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Streaming Stock Soars on Record Financials: Rally Just Starting?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Semiconductor Stock Giant Beats on EPS, Faces Large Backlog
Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.