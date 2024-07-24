SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 3.6%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.76. 4,331,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 41,276,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOUN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,435.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,435.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,728 shares of company stock worth $3,011,476 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $1,335,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SoundHound AI by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 209,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

