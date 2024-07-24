Sleepless AI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $71.61 Million (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Sleepless AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sleepless AI has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Sleepless AI has a market capitalization of $71.61 million and approximately $20.23 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Sleepless AI

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessai.net/home. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 195,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.57384761 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $16,311,092.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

