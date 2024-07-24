Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.4 %

SKX stock opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SKX

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.