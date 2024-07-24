Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Posts Earnings Results

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SSD opened at $179.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $123.93 and a one year high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SSD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,179.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.