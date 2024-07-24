Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Richardson Electronics, Ltd.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $164.22 million, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Richardson Electronics

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 21,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $223,299.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 98.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

