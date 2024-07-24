Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.76.

NYSE SHW traded down $7.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $337.32. The stock had a trading volume of 683,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,594. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.63 and a 200 day moving average of $314.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $1,176,356,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $432,737,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after acquiring an additional 917,979 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,971,000 after purchasing an additional 898,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

