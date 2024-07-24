Seven Eight Capital LP Trims Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $108,176,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,173,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,716,000 after acquiring an additional 487,742 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,257,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,693,000 after acquiring an additional 317,389 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,390,000 after acquiring an additional 168,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,075,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $8.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.82. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

