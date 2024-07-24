Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 682 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 47.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Align Technology by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Align Technology

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.