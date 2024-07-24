Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 5,686 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 56.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,840,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,105,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,655,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,019,000 after buying an additional 334,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,712,000 after buying an additional 278,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC traded down $3.66 on Wednesday, hitting $73.51. 1,665,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

