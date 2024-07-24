Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 32,127 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,243 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,127 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 75,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 42,730 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in General Motors by 213.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 130,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 88,816 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in General Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,132,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,345,000 after buying an additional 367,649 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Down 6.4 %

General Motors stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 41,001,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,885,831. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

