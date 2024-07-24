Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 1,273 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR traded down $3.39 on Wednesday, hitting $83.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,276. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

