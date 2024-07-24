Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,362 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 963,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,148,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.15. 1,032,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $86.04.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at $453,718.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at $453,718.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.