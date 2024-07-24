Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 433.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BERY. Bank of America increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.7 %

BERY traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.34. 601,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

