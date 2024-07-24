Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 6,032 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.89.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,351,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,144. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $91.67 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

