Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,348 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,113. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.52. 206,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,085. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.68. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $237.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

