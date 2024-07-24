Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 96.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 94.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 153,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 12.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,847. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.98. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

