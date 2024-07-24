Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $808,000 Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.4 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $266.40. The company had a trading volume of 264,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

