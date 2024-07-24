Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,532 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,203.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,707,645.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,699,609 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $5.31 on Tuesday, reaching $488.32. The stock had a trading volume of 574,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,232. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $573.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $599.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.33 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.88.

View Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.