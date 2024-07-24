Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $851,000 in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,790.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,790.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.80. 246,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,724. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.22 and its 200-day moving average is $179.10. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

