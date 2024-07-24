Seven Eight Capital LP Has $449,000 Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Celanese Trading Down 2.0 %

CE stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.13. The company had a trading volume of 504,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.86. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Celanese’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

