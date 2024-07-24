Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.18 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in AON were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 108.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AON by 49.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AON by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.36.

AON Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE AON traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $298.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.43 and its 200 day moving average is $302.40. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $344.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

