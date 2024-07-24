Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.82 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Humana by 11,647.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 550.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Humana by 255.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 620,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,241,000 after purchasing an additional 446,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.05.

Humana Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE HUM traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $385.81. The company had a trading volume of 816,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,879. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.69 and its 200-day moving average is $346.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.