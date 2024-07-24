Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 264.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,089 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

PG&E Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,786,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,395,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.08. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. PG&E’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

