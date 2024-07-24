Seven Eight Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,568 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $249,303.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,106.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,426.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $249,303.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,623 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EAT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.03.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.69. 1,983,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,675. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.25. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $76.02.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

