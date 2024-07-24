Seven Eight Capital LP Cuts Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,829 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,037,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,746,000 after buying an additional 1,572,136 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,740,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,982,000 after acquiring an additional 260,924 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,270 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,251,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $50,093,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Shares of ETRN stock remained flat at $12.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $364.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

