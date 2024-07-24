Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 90,302 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 113.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,024,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,447. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.04.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

