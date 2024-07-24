Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 33,713 Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,861,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 21,759.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,586,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,287,000 after buying an additional 1,579,507 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,695,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fox Advisors upgraded Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Nextracker Price Performance

NXT stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,792. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.52.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

