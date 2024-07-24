Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 2,209 Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,209 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,860,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 407,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 4.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

NOVT traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $181.85. The company had a trading volume of 285,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,568. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.15 and a 200-day moving average of $164.00. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $187.12.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.85 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Novanta news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $174,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,488.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,576 shares of company stock worth $1,269,244 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

