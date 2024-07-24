Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.56.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $3.95 on Tuesday, reaching $188.30. 371,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.55. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.59 and a fifty-two week high of $310.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $3,037,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,582 shares in the company, valued at $187,853,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $3,037,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,582 shares in the company, valued at $187,853,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,970 shares of company stock worth $6,428,404. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

