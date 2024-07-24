Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $10,759,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,537,000 after buying an additional 135,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.09.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $5.45 on Wednesday, reaching $156.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,340,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.80.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

