Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Shares in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 75,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in IonQ by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the first quarter worth $120,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ in the first quarter valued at $153,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IonQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 687,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,427,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $46,835.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,393.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 687,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,427,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $160,585 over the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IonQ

IonQ Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:IONQ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,936,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,859,673. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.06.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

IonQ Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.