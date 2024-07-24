Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 128,221 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 189.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,791 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 128,221 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,434,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,108 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,027,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 977,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 154,496 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,426,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,203,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

