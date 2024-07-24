Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $128.70

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 128.70 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 129.75 ($1.68), with a volume of 461628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.68).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.91) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SQZ

Serica Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity at Serica Energy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £507.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 178.67.

In related news, insider David Latin purchased 21,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £27,968.50 ($36,172.40). In other news, insider Chris Cox bought 52,672 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £526.72 ($681.22). Also, insider David Latin purchased 21,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £27,968.50 ($36,172.40). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 105,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,068,602. 41.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Serica Energy

(Get Free Report)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.