Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SQNS stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.
Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 1,229.91% and a negative net margin of 172.27%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.
