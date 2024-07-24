SenesTech Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 25th (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

SenesTech Stock Performance

Shares of SenesTech stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 614,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,917. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 181.46% and a negative net margin of 545.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNES. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of SenesTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC bought a new position in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned approximately 1.25% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

