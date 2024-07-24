Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $9.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.00. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ FY2025 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UAL. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $48.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 25.8% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 13,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 46.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 76,960 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 37.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

