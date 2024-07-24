Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $125.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. On average, analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBCF opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $94,216.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

