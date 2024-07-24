Scotiabank Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$272.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$264.00 to C$272.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

IFC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$242.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$249.70.

TSE:IFC traded up C$0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$243.90. 39,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,973. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$188.22 and a 12 month high of C$244.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$229.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$223.10.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.33 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 EPS for the current year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. Also, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total value of C$2,295,607.00. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,377,706 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

