Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.70. 375,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,242,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SVRA. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The stock has a market cap of $623.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 14.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 665.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

