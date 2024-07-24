RTX (NYSE:RTX) PT Lowered to $467.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $491.00 to $467.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 346.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,318,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.87. RTX has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in RTX by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of RTX by 241.8% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in RTX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

