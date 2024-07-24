Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-4.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.62. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.100-18.250 EPS.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 7.8 %

Roper Technologies stock traded down $44.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $529.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $553.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.42.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $597.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.